Báilóngdòng

Emei Shan

LoginSave

Fabled to be the spot where legendary nymph Bai Suzhen morphed from a white snake into a beautiful woman. Surprisingly then, the temple that currently occupies the site sees very few travellers wandering this far off of the primary paths. If you do come out here then watch your step; there are snakes in the undergrowth.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Le Shan Grand Buddha

    Le Shan Grand Buddha

    23 MILES

    Le Shan’s serene, 1200-year-old Grand Buddha sits in repose, carved from a cliff face overlooking the confluence of three busy rivers: the Dadu, Min and…

  • Jinding Temple

    Jinding Temple

    5.05 MILES

    This temple is at the Golden Summit (Jīndǐng; 3079m), commonly referred to as the mountain’s highest peak. This temple is a striking modern renovation,…

  • Wannian Temple

    Wannian Temple

    0.44 MILES

    Reconstructed in the 9th century, Wannian Temple (1020m) is the oldest surviving Emei temple. It’s dedicated to the man on the white elephant, the…

  • Elephant Bathing Pool

    Elephant Bathing Pool

    3.22 MILES

    According to legend, Elephant Bathing Pool (2070m) is where Pǔxián flew his elephant in for a nice scrub, but today there’s not much of a pool to speak of…

  • Wuyou Temple

    Wuyou Temple

    23.07 MILES

    Wuyou Temple, like the Grand Buddha, dates from the Tang dynasty, and has Ming and Qing renovations. This monastery contains calligraphy and artefacts,…

  • Oriental Buddha Capital

    Oriental Buddha Capital

    23.48 MILES

    This large park houses thousands of Buddha statues and figurines from around Asia, including a 170m-long reclining Buddha, one of the world’s longest. Don…

  • Baoguo Temple

    Baoguo Temple

    3.25 MILES

    Constructed in the 16th century, this temple (550m) features beautiful gardens of rare plants, as well as a 3.5m-high porcelain Buddha dating back to 1415…

  • Qingyin Pavilion

    Qingyin Pavilion

    0.35 MILES

    Named ‘Pure Sound Pavilion’ after the soothing sounds of the waters coursing around rock formations, this temple (710m) is built on an outcrop in the…

View more attractions

Nearby Emei Shan attractions

1. Qingyin Pavilion

0.35 MILES

Named ‘Pure Sound Pavilion’ after the soothing sounds of the waters coursing around rock formations, this temple (710m) is built on an outcrop in the…

2. Wannian Temple

0.44 MILES

Reconstructed in the 9th century, Wannian Temple (1020m) is the oldest surviving Emei temple. It’s dedicated to the man on the white elephant, the…

3. Monkey Zone

0.79 MILES

Between Qingyin Pavilion and Hóngchūn Píng (Venerable Trees Terrace), you will at some point encounter the mountain’s infamous monkeys. Unfortunately,…

4. Chu Temple

1.75 MILES

This small one-room temple makes a nice shady spot to rest en route to Huayan Peak.

5. Leiyin Temple

2.55 MILES

Originally dating to the Ming dynasty, the former Moksha temple was renamed Leiyin in 1884. A 4.8m Guanyin statue is housed in a much newer Guanyin Hall,…

6. Xianfeng Temple

2.67 MILES

Somewhat off the beaten track on the long way round to the peak, this carefully tended monastery (1752m) is backed by rugged cliffs and surrounded by…

7. Fuhu Temple

3 MILES

Located about 1km from Baoguo Temple, Fuhu Temple (630m) is hidden deep within the forest. It houses a 7m-high copper pagoda inscribed with Buddhist…

8. Elephant Bathing Pool

3.22 MILES

According to legend, Elephant Bathing Pool (2070m) is where Pǔxián flew his elephant in for a nice scrub, but today there’s not much of a pool to speak of…