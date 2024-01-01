Fabled to be the spot where legendary nymph Bai Suzhen morphed from a white snake into a beautiful woman. Surprisingly then, the temple that currently occupies the site sees very few travellers wandering this far off of the primary paths. If you do come out here then watch your step; there are snakes in the undergrowth.
Báilóngdòng
Emei Shan
