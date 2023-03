According to legend, Elephant Bathing Pool (2070m) is where Pǔxián flew his elephant in for a nice scrub, but today there’s not much of a pool to speak of. Or flying elephants for that matter. There are some elephant statues, though. Being almost at the crossroads of both major trails, the temple here is sometimes packed with pilgrims and often crowded with curious monkeys.

Dorms are available for ¥50, but lock your doors and hide your valuables from those monkeys.