Monkey Zone

Between Qingyin Pavilion and Hóngchūn Píng (Venerable Trees Terrace), you will at some point encounter the mountain’s infamous monkeys. Unfortunately, those before you have teased this merry band into grabby monsters. Rangers are usually on hand to help if things get out of hand, but avoid extended eye contact (a sign of aggression), put away any food and drinks when approaching and keep backpacks closed.

Do not, under any circumstances, proceed through here carrying plastic bags by hand and do not try and feed the monkeys.