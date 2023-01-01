Jinding Temple

This temple is at the Golden Summit (Jīndǐng; 3079m), commonly referred to as the mountain’s highest peak. This temple is a striking modern renovation, covered with glazed tiles and surrounded by white marble balustrades. In front, the prominent 48m-tall golden statue of multidimensional Samantabhadra (十方普贤, Shífāng Pǔxián) honours mountain protector Pǔxián, and was added in 2006 though it's already showing signs of decay.

Fading statues aside, the views at sunset and sunrise, as golden light illuminates the clouds below, are a highlight of any visit to Emei.

The mountain’s highest point (3099m) is actually nearby Wanfo Ding (Ten Thousand Buddha Summit), but it has been closed to visitors for some years now.