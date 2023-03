This large park houses thousands of Buddha statues and figurines from around Asia, including a 170m-long reclining Buddha, one of the world’s longest. Don't miss the impressive Ten-Thousand Buddha Cave (万佛洞; Wànfú Dòng). Take bus 3 or 13 (¥1) from the Grand Buddha Scenic Area three stops to the Dōngfāng Fódū (东方佛都) stop.