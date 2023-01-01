Wenying Park

This large urban park has landscaped gardens and a willow-fringed pond built in the Ming dynasty that in summer is thick with lilies. But the park is also a monument to the Nationalist government that was in power in China between 1912 and 1949. There's a Sun Yat-sen Memorial Hall (孙中山纪念馆, Sūn Zhōngshān Jìniàn Guǎn) built for the leader's visit to Taiyuan in 1912, and where he gave a speech, and a revolution martyr monument (革命烈士纪念碑, Gémìng Lièshì Jìniàn Bēi).

Bus 10, 25, 51, 101 and 808 come here. Get off at Liunan station (柳南站).