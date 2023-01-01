Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Built in 1870, the neoclassical house of worship was badly damaged during the Boxer Rebellion but today stands magnificently amid modern buildings. The church is often closed, so try to go during Mass when it's definitely open so you can look at the amazing interior – a blaze of white, blue, red and gold. Mass is held from Monday to Friday at 6am, 6.30am, 4.30pm and 6.30pm; and on Sundays, 6.15am, 7.45am, 9am (in English), 10am and 6.30pm.

You may find the upper gallery and the wooden spiral staircases up to the bell towers shut, but the main body and nave of the church is an amazing sight in itself.

Take buses 101, 810, 610, 104 or 820 to reach the church.