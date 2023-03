This street is worth a wander to look at the grey brick historic church at No 5 and the nearby dilapidated remains of the Wanshou Temple (万寿宫, Wànshòu Gōng), fronted by a still extant, albeit crumbling and huge spirit wall (影壁, yǐngbì). It's a picture of neglect, but it's still there (just). The road runs west–east from Wuyi Lu (五一路) past a junction with Huangmiao Dongxiang (皇庙东巷) and then south to Shangguan Xiang (上官巷).