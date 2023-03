The double-eaved wooden hall in this Ming temple contains three magnificent statues: Samantabhadra (the Bodhisattva of Truth), Guanyin (the Goddess of Mercy with 1000 arms) and Manjusri (the Bodhisattva of Wisdom with 1000 alms bowls). The entrance is down an alley off Dilianggong Jie behind the Confucius Temple, which still has its spirit wall standing guard, as well as a folk-art museum.