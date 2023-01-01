Twin Pagoda Temple/Yongzuo Temple

These gorgeous twin brick pagodas rise photogenically south of the Nansha River in Taiyuan’s southeast; they're lovely with the wind in their tinkling bells. There's not much left of the original Yongzuo Temple, which the pagodas belong to, but the area is well tended with shrubs and greenery. Of the two pagodas, 13-storey Xuanwen Pagoda (宣文塔, Xuānwén Tǎ), dating from the reign of Ming emperor Wanli, can be climbed. The adjacent pagoda dates from the same period but is closed.

Pagodas in pairs are rare in China. Take bus 820 or 812 from the train station.