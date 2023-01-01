Shanxi Museum

This comprehensive museum has three floors that walk you through various aspects of Shanxi culture, from Neolithic jade and Silk Road Buddhist statues to Shanxi merchant culture and opera. The popularity of this latter art form explains why there are so many operatic stages in historic locations and even miniature ones in burial sites. Some exhibits have English captions.

Take bus 6 (¥1) from the train station, get off at Yifen Qiaoxi (漪汾桥西) bus stop across the river and look for the inverted pyramid.