Ningwu
Ningwu Ice Cave
Also known as Wannian Ice Cave (literally, 'Million-year Ice Cave'), this naturally occurring ice cave 2300m above sea level in Luya Mountain is 50km west…
Luya Mountain
The Luyashan Scenic Area (芦芽山景区, Lúyáshān Jǐngqū) has an assortment of sights that includes hills, lakes, plains, waterfalls, valley and the famous Ningwu…