Private Transfer Service: 2-Day Datong from Beijing

As one of the twenty-four most famous historical cities in China, Datong is known for its abundant historical relics and natural beauty. Datong is a worthwhile destination for travelers who wish to dig deeper into China's history and culture.Day 1: Beijing - DatongYou will be picked up from your hotel by your driver and private vehicle in the morning. Heading to Datong, it will take about 5 hours to arrive there.Once arriving in Datong, you will visit the Yungang Grottoes. The three main sites in China that are famous for their stone sculpture are Dunhuang, Longmen and Yungang. Among these, the Yungang grottoes are considered as the number one due to the tremendous size, ancient history, and relatively complete state of preservation. Afterwards, Chinese lunch will be arranged close to the Yungang Grottoes at your own expense.Then, you will head to the Nine-Dragon Wall, it is a type of screen wall with reliefs of nine different Chinese dragons.Then, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Datong, please note the hotel is not included in it.Day 2: Datong-BeijingYour driver will pick you up from your hotel in Datong, then driving to Hanging Temple. The temple is at the foot of Mt. Hengshan, it is 5 kilometers (3 miles) south of Hunyuan County, and 65 kilometers (40 miles) away from downtown Datong. Since it hangs on the west cliff of Jinxia Gorge more than 50 meters above the ground, that is why it is called Hanging Temple. How could a building like this withstand the winds and storms for so many years? Hanging Temple is an architectural wonder. It will be a very unique experience for you.In the afternoon, you will continue to visit the famous Pagoda of Fogong Temple. Since it was built completely of timber, it has been known popularly as the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County. Standing 67.31 meters high, it is the only extant large wooden pagoda in China and also the tallest among ancient wooden buildings of the world.After that, heading back to Beijing, which will take about 5 hours.Please note this a private round trip transfer service from Beijing to Datong. Your hotel accommodation, meals, entrance tickets or tour guide service is inclusive.