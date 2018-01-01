Welcome to Dàtóng
Datong Classic Day Tour
You will be picked up from your hotel in Datong or railway station at 9:00 am in the morning and transferred to the Yungang Grottoes (approx. 60 km). The Yungang Grottos, one of the three leading grottoes in China, is located in the south of Wuzhou Mountain. There are 254 grottos and 51,000 stone sculptures representing the highest level of world carving art in the fifth century and considered the peak of the Chinese Buddhism artwork. If you would like to stop by for lunch, your guide can give you some lunch recommendations at your own expense. After lunch continue to the Hanging Temple in the early afternoon. The Hanging Temple was first built 1400 years ago in the Northern Wei Dynasty and rebuilt in the Tang, Jin, Ming and Qing Dynasties. This temple is unique not only for its constructional techniques and elaborate design, but also because it combines different concept of Buddhism, Daoism and Confucianism. After visiting the Hanging Temple for about 2 hours, you will be transferred back to your hotel.
Private 2-Day Datong from Beijing with Yungang Grottoes
Day 1: (L)Your driver comes to pick you up at you hotel in Beijing at 8:00am, and your will start your 4.5-hour journey to Datong. For lunch, you'll have local handmade sliced noodles, a very popular meal in Northwest region of China. After the lunch, You will visit Yungang Grottoes , a UNESCO World Heritage Site. 53 grottoes contain more than 50,000 Buddihist statues and stretch for about 1 km (0.5 miles) east to west.Then, you will visit the Nine-Dragon Screen at the Palace Museum. There are three pieces of dragon screen in China, and this is the biggest one in China. The 426 azure stones that compose the dragons have also keep their gloss and grandeur over 600 years. After the tour, you will be transferred to your hotel (own expense). Day 2: (L)After checking out from the hotel in the morning, you'll travel to the 1,500-year-old Hengshan Hanging Temple (Xuankong si). The Hanging Temple is one of the main tourist attractions and historical sites in the Datong area. This temple is notable not only for its location on a sheer precipice but also because it is the only existing temple with the combination of three Chinese traditional religions: Buddhism, Taoism, and Confucianism.For lunch, enjoy a traditional local food.In the afternoon, you will go to the Yinxian County to visit the famous Wooden Pagoda. Based on Liao Dynasty structure, Ying Xian Wooden Pagoda was built in 1056. The wooden pagoda is one of the planet´s oldest wooden buildings. Not a single nail was used in the construction of the nine-story, 67m-high structure, which has thus far survived seven major earthquakes. After the tour, you will be transferred back to Beijing following a 4.5-hour journey. Note: This tour also offer the English speaking tour guide service if you choose the Private Tour With Tour Guide price option.
Private Transfer Service: 2-Day Datong from Beijing
As one of the twenty-four most famous historical cities in China, Datong is known for its abundant historical relics and natural beauty. Datong is a worthwhile destination for travelers who wish to dig deeper into China's history and culture.Day 1: Beijing - DatongYou will be picked up from your hotel by your driver and private vehicle in the morning. Heading to Datong, it will take about 5 hours to arrive there.Once arriving in Datong, you will visit the Yungang Grottoes. The three main sites in China that are famous for their stone sculpture are Dunhuang, Longmen and Yungang. Among these, the Yungang grottoes are considered as the number one due to the tremendous size, ancient history, and relatively complete state of preservation. Afterwards, Chinese lunch will be arranged close to the Yungang Grottoes at your own expense.Then, you will head to the Nine-Dragon Wall, it is a type of screen wall with reliefs of nine different Chinese dragons.Then, you will be transferred back to your hotel in Datong, please note the hotel is not included in it.Day 2: Datong-BeijingYour driver will pick you up from your hotel in Datong, then driving to Hanging Temple. The temple is at the foot of Mt. Hengshan, it is 5 kilometers (3 miles) south of Hunyuan County, and 65 kilometers (40 miles) away from downtown Datong. Since it hangs on the west cliff of Jinxia Gorge more than 50 meters above the ground, that is why it is called Hanging Temple. How could a building like this withstand the winds and storms for so many years? Hanging Temple is an architectural wonder. It will be a very unique experience for you.In the afternoon, you will continue to visit the famous Pagoda of Fogong Temple. Since it was built completely of timber, it has been known popularly as the Wooden Pagoda of Yingxian County. Standing 67.31 meters high, it is the only extant large wooden pagoda in China and also the tallest among ancient wooden buildings of the world.After that, heading back to Beijing, which will take about 5 hours.Please note this a private round trip transfer service from Beijing to Datong. Your hotel accommodation, meals, entrance tickets or tour guide service is inclusive.
Private Day Trip to Yungang Grottoes and Hengshan Hanging Temple from Datong
After pickup from your hotel in Datong at 8:30am, you will be transferred to the Hengshan Hanging Temple, also called the Hanging Monastery (approx. 1.5 hours). The Hanging Monastery is one of China's most unique and remarkable feats of wooden architecture. The monastery is also the only one built in honor of Sakyamuni, Laozi, and Confucius, who are founders of Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism, respectively. The monastery was founded during the Northern Wei period (386-584 ad), boasting a history of over 1,400 years. An architectural complex was built on the base of the natural hollows and outcrops along the contour of the cliff. Enjoy a traditional Chinese cuisine lunch at a local restaurant and then proceed to the Yungang Grottoes. In 2001, the site was listed as a World Cultural Heritage Site. There are 53 grottoes remaining in Yungang with 45 major caves and more than 51,000 stone statues. The Yungang Grottoes are one of China's largest ancient grottoes, alongside the Dunhuang Mogao grottoes, the Longmen Grottoes and the Tianshui Maiji Mountain Grottoes, which are called China's four big grottoes. When the tour ends, you will be transferred back to your hotel.
Private Tour: Yungang Grottoes and Hanging Monastery Day Trip from Datong
At 9:00 am, your car, driver and tour guide will pick you up from your hotel in Datong to start today’s historical tour. Your first stop is Yungang Grottoes, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It's construction spanned 40 years in the 5th century. It stretches over half a mile (1,000 meters) continuously from east to west. 45 grottoes remained out of the original 53, and overall they contain 250 niches and 51,000 Buddhist statues with murals and frescoes which are all masterpiece of ancient Chinese carving art and embodiment of ancient people’s religious faith. After having Chinese lunch at a local restaurant, head to Hanging Monastery at the foot of Hengshan Mountain, one hour drive away from city center. The monastery is the only one that enshrines Buddhism, Taoism and Confucianism within one establishment. The architecture is amazing and it literally hangs on the mountain cliff about 164 feet (50 meters) above the ground. You will have a look from the outside as climbing up the monastery at the moment is forbidden.After the tour, you will be transfer back to your hotel at around 17:30pm.
Private Two-Day Trip to Datong from Beijing with Lunch and Admission
Day 1: Beijing - Datong - Yungang Grottoes - Nine-Dragon Screen (L) Your driver will pick you up from your hotel in Beijing at 7:00am and transfer you to Datong (4 to 5 hours driving time). On the way you will enjoy the beautiful countryside view, and your local guide will meet you in Datong. Once you arrive in Datong, enjoy your lunch meal in a local restaurant. In the afternoon, visit the Yungang Grottoes, a World Cultural Heritage Site since 2001. Continue to the famous Nine-Dragon Screen, built for the Prince Hongwu. It is presently the oldest and largest glazed screen in China. It is three times larger than the one in Beihai Park in Beijing. Transfer to your accommodation. Day 2: Datong - Hanging Monastery - Wooden Pagoda - Beijing (L) Head to the Hanging Monastery (around 1.5 hours driving), one of China's most unique and remarkable feats of wooden architecture. The monastery is also the only one built in honor to Sakyamuni, Laozi, and Confucius, who are founders of Buddism, Taoism and Confucianism respectively. Enjoy your lunch meal in a local restaurant. In the afternoon, continue your trip to Yinxian County to visit the famous Wooden Pagoda was built in 1056 (Liao Dynasty). It's one of the planet's oldest wooden buildings. Not a single nail was used in the construction of the nine-story, 67m-high structure, which has thus far survived seven major earthquakes. After the tour, your driver will transfer you back to Beijing, which will take around 4 to 5 hours. Note: You may have a Chinese-speaking driver from Beijing to Datong who knows where to take you to. You will have English speaking tour guide in Datong.