Shanghai Library

This is China’s largest public library, with a copy of Rodin’s sculpture The Thinker plonked outside. For a postmodern white-tile building, it is actually quite impressive. Free reading cards valid for a year allow you to read but not borrow foreign publications. For foreign-language books, newspapers and magazines, head to the 4th floor. The library has a useful internet room and free wi-fi.

To borrow foreign-language publications and Chinese books, you need to pay between ¥100 and ¥1000 deposit (a residency permit or passport is also required).