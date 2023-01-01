Ba Jin’s Former Residence

This charming little pebble-dash residence with a delightful garden is where the acclaimed author Ba Jin (1904–2005) lived from 1955 to the mid-1990s. Ba was the author of dozens of novels and short stories (including Random Thoughts and Family, which later influenced Norwegian playwright Henrik Ibsen). His house today contains a collection of old photos, books and manuscripts.

Many of his works were published during the peak of his career in the 1930s. Like many intellectuals, he was persecuted mercilessly during the Cultural Revolution, during which time his wife died after being denied medical treatment. A fingerprint is needed for entry.