On one of the area’s best-preserved streets, this centre displays scale-model concession buildings, photos of historic Shanghai architecture and maps for self-guided walking tours of Wukang Rd. It’s in the former residence of Huang Xing (1874–1916), a revolutionary who co-founded the Republic of China together with Sun Yatsen. Note the fantastic art deco extension to the south along Wukang Rd.

The centre also has tourist information and brochures.