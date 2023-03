Founded in 1896, Jiaotong University (literally 'Transport University') has a lovely, leafy campus, with well-kept lawns a short walk beyond the main gate and an old library building (图书馆, túshūguǎn). Climb to the 3rd floor of the library for a museum detailing the university's history, complete with English captions. It's a great place to go if the sun's out – make like a student and collapse with a book on the grass among the magnolias.