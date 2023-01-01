The magnificent St Ignatius Catholic Library, Bibliotheca Zi-Ka-Wei, is one of several Jesuit monuments defining historic Xujiahui. Established in 1847 by the local Jesuit mission, its priceless book collection in the main library (大书房; dà shūfáng) can only be seen by application. The collection of antiquarian tomes, arranged on one floor with a gallery above, is a rare and astonishing treasure.

Home to 560,000 volumes in Greek, Latin and other languages, the edifice consists of two buildings, with the main library itself housed in the lower, two-storey, east-facing building that partially arches over the pavement of North Caoxi Rd.

If you can gain access, wander past rare books on ecclesiastical history, Philosphica, Res Sinenses (Things Chinese) and other erudite branches of Jesuit learning. Photography is not allowed.

Visitors can access one of the atmospheric reading rooms of the building on the 2nd floor. Apply for an access card in advance from Shanghai Library (www.library.sh.cn) for guaranteed entry. Bags must be left in the lockers downstairs.