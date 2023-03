Dominated by an imposing white marble cross, this serene park is dedicated to 17th-century Christian scholar and scientist Xu Guangqi, whose tomb (a large mound) is also located within the grounds. Locals congregate here to play mahjong, practise taichi and stroll about in the shade of gingko trees, magnolias, palms and bamboo. There's also a decorative archway and a small Xu Guangqi Memorial Hall in a historic Ming dynasty building.