Xu Guangqi Memorial Hall

This memorial hall, within an historic Ming dynasty building in Guangqi Park, is dedicated to the life and works of 17th-century Shanghai scientist Xu Guangqi, who in China is honoured as the first person to engage in cultural exchanges with the West. There's a free audio guide for visitors if you leave a ¥100 deposit.
0.03 MILES
Look up to catch a glimpse of the elegant Jesuit-built Xujiahui Observatory, which dates to 1872 and is currently part of the Shanghai Meteorological…
0.04 MILES
Dominated by an imposing white marble cross, this serene park is dedicated to 17th-century Christian scholar and scientist Xu Guangqi, whose tomb (a large…
0.19 MILES
Alongside a middle school on Puhuitang Rd, this fascinating museum is dedicated to the arts and crafts of the former Tousewe Orphanage, established here…
0.2 MILES
The magnificent St Ignatius Catholic Library, Bibliotheca Zi-Ka-Wei, is one of several Jesuit monuments defining historic Xujiahui. Established in 1847 by…
0.21 MILES
The dignified twin-spired St Ignatius Cathedral (1904) is a major Xujiahui landmark. Its nave is a long span of Gothic arches, while the exterior is…
0.28 MILES
The former St Ignatius Convent, standing across North Caoxi Rd from St Ignatius Cathedral, is now a restaurant called Ye Olde Station (上海老站, Shanghai…
0.3 MILES
There's no shortage of entertainment value here, beginning from the moment you enter the exhibits via a 'red carpet' corridor of simulated applause and…
0.37 MILES
This red-and-grey-brick building on the south side of Hongqiao Rd, across from Grand Gateway 66 mall, was established in 1850 by the Jesuit priest Claude…