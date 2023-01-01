Tou-Se-We Museum

Alongside a middle school on Puhuitang Rd, this fascinating museum is dedicated to the arts and crafts of the former Tousewe Orphanage, established here by the indefatigable Jesuits in 1864. The Catholics taught orphans the techniques of Western art: one of the first things you see as you enter the museum is a small, exquisite and exact copy of the Tianning Pagoda in Beijing and a magnificent wooden páilou (decorative arch), the Tushanwan Archway, carved in 1913.

There’s a wealth of objects either produced or relating to the orphanage, from religious ornaments to Jesuit literature. Woodcraft in particular was produced at the orphanage, so some splendid items can be admired; look out for the expertly carved Li Kui and His Double, fashioned from boxwood, and the Madonna from the 1920s. Filling out the rest of the fascinating collection are paintings and stained glass. Audio tours are available (a deposit of ¥100 or ID is required).