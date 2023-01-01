Shanghai Film Museum

There's no shortage of entertainment value here, beginning from the moment you enter the exhibits via a 'red carpet' corridor of simulated applause and camera flashes. Located on the site of the original Shanghai Film Studio, it celebrates the golden age of Chinese cinema. The portraits of glamorous 1920s and ’30s movie stars, interactive quiz screens, vintage props and Old Shanghai film sets create an atmospheric experience.

Occasional English-language tours are available – call in advance to confirm.