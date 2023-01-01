Soong Qingling’s Former Residence

Built in the 1920s by a Greek shipping magnate, this quiet building became home to Soong Qingling, wife of Dr Sun Yatsen, from 1948 to 1963. Size up two of her black limousines (one a gift from Stalin) in the garage and pad about the house, conjuring up sensations of yesteryear from its period furnishings. The highlight is the gorgeous garden, with tall magnolias and camphor trees towering over a delightful lawn, where Song entertained guests with conversation and tea.

A few personal belongings are also on display in the house, including autographed books from American journalists Edgar Snow and Agnes Smedley, and a collection of old photographs depicting the Soong sisters and various heads of state.