One for diehard vintage camera fans, this museum displays cameras from the 20th century, including old folding models from the 1920s and ’30s as well as a collection of retro Polaroid cameras. The museum focuses on the well-known Shanghai brand, Seagull, but you'll also find international brands such as Nikon and Leica. There's a quiet cafe on the 2nd floor with photography books and magazines to flick through.