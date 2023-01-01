A grand, two-storey 1920s building, the Shanghai Children’s Palace was formerly Kadoorie House, named after its wealthy Jewish owner. It's closed to the public, but architecture buffs can wander its grounds and still peek in the rooms of Elly Kadoorie’s mansion, once the site of Shanghai’s most extravagant balls. As a reminder of Mao's vision for the palace, the building's stately lawn is dotted with socialist realism statues, and the facade is topped by a communist star.

Find it west of Jing'an Park, in between West Nanjing Rd and Middle Yan'an Rd.