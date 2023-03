This art deco theatre was once the biggest nightclub in the 1930s. The first Chinese jazz band, Jimmy King, played here, and both the former ruler of northeastern China General Zhang Xueliang and silent film legend Charlie Chaplin have danced in this very room. Its refurbished, impressive grand hall was reopened in 2017. Now it hosts formal modern Latin dances for those who buy a set six-course dinner (from ¥998).