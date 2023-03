Though Mao Zedong only lived at this two-storey apartment for a few months in 1920, it's here the seeds were laid for the formation of the CCP. Within is a small museum displaying historical photographs, his personal belongings, a reproduction of his bedroom and a short video on his life. It incorporates Mao Space gallery. At the time of research, the entire building was under refurbishment, covered in scaffolding and closed to the public.