Across from Jing'an Temple, this atmospheric landscaped garden is 33,600 sq metres in size and a nice little oasis in the city. Stroll past flowerbeds, public sculptures, a Chinese pavilion and pond, and a small rocky outcrop. It's a good place to get some shade and enjoy live music performances, including Chinese opera. This was the former site of Bubbling Well Road Cemetery before it was controversially relocated in 1954.