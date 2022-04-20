French Concession

The city's most stylish side, the former French Concession is where much of Shanghai’s disposable cash is splashed. The low-rise, villa-lined leafy backstreets are perfectly geared to shopping, dining and entertainment, but a brood of museums make the former concession – now a handsome melange of several distinct neighbourhoods – a cultural experience as well.

  • Tianzifang

    Tianzifang and Xintiandi are based on a similar idea – an entertainment complex housed within a warren of lòngtáng (弄堂, alleyways). Unlike Xintiandi,…

  • Xintiandi

    With its own namesake metro station, Xintiandi has been a Shanghai icon for over a decade. An upmarket entertainment and shopping complex modelled on…

  • S

    Shanghai Museum of Public Security

    This offbeat and macabre museum over three floors details how the Chinese authorities keep control. Display cases depict the illicit activities local cops…

  • P

    Propaganda Poster Art Centre

    Design junkies and history buffs will love this vast collection of original posters from 1950s, ’60s and ’70s China, stored in the basement of a…

  • L

    Liuli China Museum

    Founded by Taiwanese artists Loretta Yang and Chang Yi, the Liuli China Museum is dedicated to the art of glass sculpture (pâte de verre or lost-wax…

  • S

    Shanghai Arts and Crafts Museum

    Repositioned as a museum, this arts and crafts institute displays traditional crafts such as needlepoint embroidery, paper cutting, lacquer work, jade…

  • S

    Soong Qingling’s Former Residence

    Built in the 1920s by a Greek shipping magnate, this quiet building became home to Soong Qingling, wife of Dr Sun Yatsen, from 1948 to 1963. Size up two…

  • F

    Fuxing Park

    This leafy spot with a large lawn, laid out by the French in 1909 and used by the Japanese as a parade ground in the late 1930s, remains one of the city’s…

  • S

    Shikumen Open House Museum

    This two-floor exhibition invites you into a typical shíkùmén (stone-gate house) household, decked out with period furniture. The ground-floor arrangement…

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout French Concession.

