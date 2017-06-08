Welcome to Shaanxi
Shaanxi’s archaeological sites make it an essential destination. Around Xī’ān there’s an excavated Neolithic village and royal graves, including the tomb of Qin Shi Huang and his Army of Terracotta Warriors, one of the world's foremost heritage sites. Shaanxi has contemporary history too; the caves around Yán’ān were the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) base in the 1930s and '40s.
Xī’ān is an emergent traveller's hub, with hotels, restaurants, museums, ancient pagodas, and a marvellous city wall and Muslim Quarter. Rural areas have fascinating villages barely touched by modernity and mountains that were once home to hermits and sages.
Top experiences in Shaanxi
Recent articles
Shaanxi activities
Terracotta Warriors Essential Full Day Tour from Xi'an
The Terracotta Army in Xi’an was created to guard Emperor Qin Shihuang's tomb and to protect him in the afterlife. It is estimated that there are more than 7,000 life-sized terracotta figures and horses buried in the mausoleum, and you can see this spectacular site on this full-day tour! The museum complex features extensive exhibits, artifacts and a movie of the rich history of the site.After your visit to the Terracotta Warriors site, enjoy a traditional Chinese style lunch. Then, you'll head to the site of the Banpo ruins. Dating back about 6,000 years, Banpo was a typical Neolithic matriarchal community. At that time, the Banpo people used tools made primarily of wood and stone. Women, the crucial labor force, were responsible for making pottery, spinning, and raising the family while the men fished. These ruins of a Banpo village was discovered in 1953, when 45 houses, six pottery kilns, 200 storage pits, 250 adult's tombs and children's burial jars, and 10,000 tools and utensils were unearthed.
Private Customizable Terracotta Warriors Day Tour
With this private customizable day tour, you will not make stops at any commission based sites disguised as tea houses or jade factories and waste your valuable time in Xi'an.Your guide will meet you at your downtown Xi'an hotel lobby at 8am and take you on an one-hour ride with private vehicle to visit your first stop of the day and the highlight of Xian, Terracotta Warriors and Horses Museum. You will spend 2.5 to 3 hours at the museum to marvel at the massive life-sized terracotta warriors and horses troops before transfer back to the city. In the afternoon, choose two of the following attraction according to your personal interests and pace: The Tomb of Emperor Qin Shi Huang DiHuaqing Hot SpringsBanpo MuseumShaanxi History Museum (closed on Mondays)Xian City WallBig Wild Goose PagodaBell Tower and Drum Tower SquareMuslim StreetAt the end of this tour, you will be transferred back to your downtown Xi'an hotel where this tour concludes around 4pm. Please note that admission tickets and lunch are not included in order to give you maximum flexibility on personal preferences and enjoyment!
Xi'an Evening or Morning Food Tour by TukTuk
You will meet at an easy-to-find central location and then wind your way through the narrow streets and alleys by tuktuk within the Xi’an City Wall to find the best food in the city. We’ll take you places where only locals go. You’ll cover a lot of ground and get off the beaten path to family-run restaurants that you (and other tourists) won’t find on your own. Between food stops, you’ll be able to chat with your English-speaking guide about the city while drinking unlimited chilled beer and soda during the ride.While visiting our 4-5 food stops, you will get to learn about the families that have been making their specialties for generations. You’ll watch your food being made and learn about what makes it so special to Xian locals. Whether it’s sitting by an old man grilling meat over coals in a quaint Muslim Quarter alleyway, or watching noodles hand-pulled to order, there is something to try for everyone.The tour will finish at the only local brewery in Xian where you can tour the facility and sample what’s on tap before we treat you to a pint of your choice.If you don't have time for the evening tour, check out the Morning Food and Market Tour by Tuktuk to start your new day in Xi'an. Taste some of Xi’an’s best dishes on a 4-hour morning food tour led by an experienced guide. Travel off the beaten path in your own tuk-tuk, venturing into hidden streets and quaint alleyways within Xian’s city walls to find popular eateries. Sit down next to the locals as you sample a variety of dishes, with unlimited food and drinks (including beer). Enjoy a classic breakfast, sipping morning tea, tasting snacks from street vendors, and exploring the largest market in Xi'an with your informative guide on this fun and fascinating food tour.
Xi'an Full Day Sightseeing Tour - Shaanxi History Museum, Big Wild Goose Pagoda, Ancient City Wall
This full-day guided tour of Xi’an begins with a visit to the Shaanxi History Museum for a cultural and historical overview of the province, dating back to the great Emperor Qing. Travel to the Big Wild Goose Pagoda, a Buddhist temple built in 652 during the Tang Dynasty, which served as a holding place for religious texts and holy figurines that were brought to China from India. Afterwards, enjoy a delicious Chinese lunch before visiting one of the oldest existing Chinese city walls. The walls form a circumference of nearly 9 miles (14km), and each side has a gateway beyond which stand three massive towers. Learn about how the corners of the wall feature a watchtower that was used for defense against intruders.Continue your sightseeing tour to the Great Mosque. First constructed in the Tang Dynasty, the mosque adheres to traditional Chinese architectural style, and its grounds were expanded in the Song, Yuan, Ming and Qing dynasties to include extensive pavilions, platforms and halls.After your full-day guided tour, sit back, relax and enjoy a comfortable drive back to your hotel.
Xi'an Dumpling Banquet and Tang Dynasty Show
Your evening experience in Xi'an begins with a feast of local dumplings, nearly 20 varieties that are steamed and stuffed with a delicious assortment of vegetables, meats and seafood. But the banquet is only the prelude to another feast for the senses. You'll experience the local color and pageantry of the Tang Dynasty Show. The performance showcases the music, dance and colorful costumes that have graced the region for centuries. The dinner and entertainment lasts for two and half hours and will fill a memorable evening in the walled city.
Xi'an Gourmet Walking Tour at Night
A trip to any country is never complete without tasting authentic local delicacies. On this night walking tour of Xi’an, start at the Bell Tower, an important symbol for the city and one of the grandest of its kind in China. Learn about the interesting legends surrounding the tower's development from your expert guide before starting your gourmet tour.The first stop is Fanji Restaurant, popular for its cheap but delicious rou jia mo, grilled bread stuffed with minced pork. Wash it down with rice wine before sauntering past the Drum Tower and on to Muslim Street, the center of a large Chinese-Muslim community. Here, you will be greeted by a mixture of pleasant aromas and colorful sights from street vendors. Get a bottle of plum juice from any of the stands and enjoy its delicate taste as you observe how locals make walnut and peanut candy on Xiyang Shi Street.Next, visit Jia San Restaurant, where you can enjoy guantang baozi. Be careful when eating these steamed buns as they are filled with hot, flavorful gravy! After you’ve had your fill, chow down on delicious barbecue at another vendor down the street. Your many BBQ options include lamb, beef or fish. Pair it with bingfeng, Xi’an’s version of a soda that tastes like orange juice.Shredded pancake and sesame fillets will be waiting for you at another restaurant. Relax and enjoy this delectable dish at your own leisure, and don’t forget to save room for dessert! Walk down Muslim Street and visit a popular vendor for a mouthwatering persimmon pancake -- the long lines let you know it’s good!Your friendly and informative guide will bring you to the best places offering the best local food, and will give you a thorough rundown of the dishes you try and places you see. This 3-hour gourmet tour will give you a complete and satisfying experience of Xi’an cuisine!