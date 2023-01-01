Yushu Museum

This huge and excellent museum is a must-see to put some of the region's history and culture into perspective, including informative and well-presented sections on the geography, rivers, fauna and flora as well as religious culture and folk history. Don't miss the fascinating photographic exhibition on the ground floor that catalogues the history of the local people by way of photographs reaching all the way back to the early 20th century and through the dark days of the Cultural Revolution.
