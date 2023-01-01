First built in 1398, the Jyekundo Dondrubling Monastery suffered heavy damage from the 2010 earthquake (the main prayer hall was completely destroyed and a number of resident monks were killed). The monastery has since been rebuilt and it’s dramatically located on a ridge perched above town. It's a very active place: you may see young monks playing football. Hike up north into the hills above the temple to follow the clockwise kora through a huge encampment of prayer flags.

It takes about 25 minutes to walk the 1.5km uphill road (follow Jiegusi Lu on and up from Qionglong Lu), or a taxi costs ¥20. When walking up the hill, stick to the road as the pathway is home to some aggressive wild dogs.