Seng-ze Gyanak Mani Wall

Completely rebuilt after suffering extensive damage in the 2010 earthquake, this site is thought to be the world’s largest mani wall (piles of stones with Buddhist mantras carved or painted on them). Founded in 1715, the mani comprises an estimated 2.5 billion mantras, piled one on top of the other over hundreds of square metres. It’s an astonishing sight that (literally) grows as you circumambulate the wall with the pilgrims.

The mani wall is a very important religious site for locals, many of whom visit daily. All the mani stones are quarried from the hillside opposite and it's common practice for locals to purchase the locally carved stones to add to the wall. Simple ones cost between ¥1 and ¥10 while massive slabs with prayer chants cost well over ¥10,000. The earthquake unearthed mani stones appropriated by the Chinese during the Cultural Revolution for building materials: these were repatriated to the pile! A taxi from the town centre costs ¥10 or it's a 2km walk east.