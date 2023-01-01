Yushu Earthquake Memorial

Standing at the entrance to town is the only surviving building from the 2010 earthquake. As it was low season, no guests were staying at the Gesar Hotel (格萨尔宾馆, Gésàěr Bīnguǎn) when the earthquake struck and there were no fatalities; the buckled remains of the hotel stand today as a haunting testament to the power of the quake, the fragments supported by stout metal poles. Check out the surrounding glass-cased objects, including a smashed clock that stopped at the time of the quake.

Bus 3 comes here.