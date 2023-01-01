Yushu Earthquake Relief Memorial Hall

Located behind the Yushu Earthquake Memorial, this poignant museum is dedicated to the relief operation that ensued after the 2010 earthquake that killed almost 2700 people. Large comparison photographs show before and after views of the town, with an engrossing collection of images of survivors amid the rubble of Yushu. Downstairs gets down to the serious task of praising the heroic relief effort, which is unfortunately a cloying and self-congratulatory look at how the Han-dominated government coordinated the rescue of the local Tibetans.

Bus 3 comes here.