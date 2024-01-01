Gesar Square

Alongside one of the tributary rivers of the Chang Jiang, Yushu’s central square is dominated by a colossal statue of King Gesar of Ling, the revered Tibetan warrior-god whose epic deeds are remembered in the world’s longest epic poem of the same name. Most of the big-name hotels and crowd-pleasing restaurants and bars are nearby.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
Jyekundo Dondrubling Monastery
0.59 MILES
First built in 1398, the Jyekundo Dondrubling Monastery suffered heavy damage from the 2010 earthquake (the main prayer hall was completely destroyed and…
0.17 MILES
This huge and excellent museum is a must-see to put some of the region's history and culture into perspective, including informative and well-presented…
8.28 MILES
Dedicated to the Tang dynasty Chinese Princess Wencheng, who was instrumental in converting her husband and Tibetan king, Songtsen Gampo, to Buddhism in…
3.06 MILES
Completely rebuilt after suffering extensive damage in the 2010 earthquake, this site is thought to be the world’s largest mani wall (piles of stones with…
Yushu Earthquake Relief Memorial Hall
1.49 MILES
Located behind the Yushu Earthquake Memorial, this poignant museum is dedicated to the relief operation that ensued after the 2010 earthquake that killed…
21.5 MILES
This Sakyapa-school monastery is notable for its scary gönkhang (protector temple). Set atop a hill, it is adorned with snarling stuffed wolves and…
14.49 MILES
The main assembly hall at this monastery is impressive, but most surprising is the temple featuring a huge 18m statue of Guru Rinpoche, with smaller…
1.48 MILES
Standing at the entrance to town is the only surviving building from the 2010 earthquake. As it was low season, no guests were staying at the Gesar Hotel …
