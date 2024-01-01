Gesar Square

Qinghai

Alongside one of the tributary rivers of the Chang Jiang, Yushu’s central square is dominated by a colossal statue of King Gesar of Ling, the revered Tibetan warrior-god whose epic deeds are remembered in the world’s longest epic poem of the same name. Most of the big-name hotels and crowd-pleasing restaurants and bars are nearby.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Jyekundo Dondrubling Monastery

    Jyekundo Dondrubling Monastery

    0.59 MILES

    First built in 1398, the Jyekundo Dondrubling Monastery suffered heavy damage from the 2010 earthquake (the main prayer hall was completely destroyed and…

  • Yushu Museum

    Yushu Museum

    0.17 MILES

    This huge and excellent museum is a must-see to put some of the region's history and culture into perspective, including informative and well-presented…

  • Princess Wencheng Temple

    Princess Wencheng Temple

    8.28 MILES

    Dedicated to the Tang dynasty Chinese Princess Wencheng, who was instrumental in converting her husband and Tibetan king, Songtsen Gampo, to Buddhism in…

  • Seng-ze Gyanak Mani Wall

    Seng-ze Gyanak Mani Wall

    3.06 MILES

    Completely rebuilt after suffering extensive damage in the 2010 earthquake, this site is thought to be the world’s largest mani wall (piles of stones with…

  • Yushu Earthquake Relief Memorial Hall

    Yushu Earthquake Relief Memorial Hall

    1.49 MILES

    Located behind the Yushu Earthquake Memorial, this poignant museum is dedicated to the relief operation that ensued after the 2010 earthquake that killed…

  • Drogon Gompa

    Drogon Gompa

    21.5 MILES

    This Sakyapa-school monastery is notable for its scary gönkhang (protector temple). Set atop a hill, it is adorned with snarling stuffed wolves and…

  • Sebda Gompa

    Sebda Gompa

    14.49 MILES

    The main assembly hall at this monastery is impressive, but most surprising is the temple featuring a huge 18m statue of Guru Rinpoche, with smaller…

  • Yushu Earthquake Memorial

    Yushu Earthquake Memorial

    1.48 MILES

    Standing at the entrance to town is the only surviving building from the 2010 earthquake. As it was low season, no guests were staying at the Gesar Hotel …

