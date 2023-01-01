Xining City Wall

One or two isolated sections of Xining’s Tang dynasty city wall still remain, the most accessible being this short stretch within a park on Kunlun Zhonglu. It is part of the south wall of ancient Qingtang city and was built in 1034, though different portions were erected, repaired or left to crumble over subsequent centuries. The wall’s remains – an overgrown dirt embankment – aren’t all that impressive; however, the tiered pathways that wind through the park make for a pleasant stroll.