This vast, internally attractive and ambitious art museum on the south side of Xinning Sq displays art and calligraphy by artists from Qinghai and around China. Though the building covers five floors, only two floors were open at the time of writing. Entrance is free, but you have to obtain a ticket at the window outside the entrance. Large bags must also be checked here. Take your passport.

If taking the bus, alight at Xinning Sq (Xīnníng Guǎngchǎng Nán, 新宁广场南).