Standing atop Phoenix Mountain, this Buddhist temple overlooks Xining from the south. The temple was built during the Northern Song dynasty (960–1127), though most of the current structures date to the Qing (1644–1912). It is the oldest Chan (Chinese Zen) Buddhist temple in Qinghai province – a quiet spot with good views of the city. The Thousand Buddha Hall at the rear contains a multi-armed Guanyin and myriad small Buddhas.