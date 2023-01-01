Tibetan Culture & Medicine Museum

Exhibitions in the north hall focus on Tibetan medicine, astronomy and science. Many visitors come for the 618m-long thangka scroll in the south hall – the world’s longest – which charts most of Tibetan history. Completed in 1997, it’s not very old but it is unbelievably long and took 400 artists four years to complete. There's a decent amount of signage in English. A guided tour in English of the north hall is ¥200 and for the south hall it's ¥360.

The museum is located on the far northwest side of Xining. Bus 1 (¥1, 50 minutes) goes here from the public bus terminal by the train station (get off at 新乐花园). A taxi costs about ¥20 from the city.