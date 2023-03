This Taoist temple at the foot of a barren hill on Xining’s north side is nothing special but halfway up the steep climb to the top you pass cave temples and shrines that are thought to be 1700 years old. A pagoda and great views of the city await at the top. Take a taxi (¥15 from town). If taking the bus, alight at Běishān Shìchǎng (北山市场), walk under the railway tracks and skirt around west and north to the temple's entrance.