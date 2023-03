At the east end of Xinning Sq (Xīnníng Guǎngchǎng), this provincial museum looks like an ominous government building from afar. Once inside, galleries range from fairly dull provincial economics to historical photos of Xining, and an excellent ground-floor exhibit on Tibetan arts, including some beautiful Qing-dynasty thangka and Buddhist statues. English signage is limited. Take your passport.

If taking the bus, alight at Xīnníng Guǎngchǎng Nán (新宁广场南).