With its raw landscape of dusty plains and stark mountains, sliced in two by the Yellow River (Huáng Hé), there's a distinct Grapes of Wrath feel to Níngxià (宁夏). Outside the cities is a timeless landscape where farmers till the hard yellow earth just like their ancestors did.

Yet Níngxià was once the frontline between the empires of the Mongols and the Han Chinese and there's a host of historic sites here, ranging from little-seen Buddhist statues to the royal tombs of long-past dynasties, as well as ancient rock carvings that predate the emperors. And as the homeland of the Muslim Hui ethnic minority, Níngxià is culturally unique, too.

Then there’s the chance to camp out under the desert sky, or float down the Yellow River on a traditional raft. But best of all, Níngxià sees few foreign visitors so it seems like you have the place all to yourself.

