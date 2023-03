Occupying a street corner, the photogenic Tak Seng On (virtue and success) pawnshop building is now a museum offering a fun and atmospheric glimpse into Macau's pawnshop business, which dates back to the Qing dynasty. The shop was built in 1917 and comprised an office, a lobby and a narrow, eight-storey, fortress-like tower. On display are seals and abacuses from the original establishment, safes where goods were stored, and handwritten financial records.