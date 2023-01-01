Former Chong Sai Pharmacy

This late 19th-century shophouse was, for a brief period, a pharmacy established by Dr Sun Yatsen, founder of the Republic of China. It was subsequently used as a Taoist hall for rites and retreat, and leased to textile merchants. Displayed here are stone structures and artefacts uncovered by excavations in recent years, such as Kraak porcelain. The upper floors are decorated in a period fashion with explanations of the building's architectural features, such as Chinese stucco and mother-of-pearl windows.