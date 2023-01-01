Hong Kung Temple

There's some debate over the identity of Hong Kung – whose statue is seen in the main hall of this peaceful and surprisingly magnificent 200-year-old temple. He's been said to be Li Lie, a Han-dynasty general; Zhang Xun, a Tang dynasty general; and Kang Baoyi, a Song dynasty general, among other brave and patriotic men. On his left is a sea god and on his right, a martyr who drowned to death.

The boat-shaped sculpture in the hall was created in the Qing dynasty and is used to offer wine to the deities during festivities.