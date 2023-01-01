Northeast of Largo do Senado, the 17th-century baroque Church of St Dominic contains the Treasure of Sacred Art, an Aladdin’s cave of ecclesiastical art and liturgical objects exhibited on three floors. The majority of the items were made in the 19th- or early 20th-century in Macau or Portugal. You'll see doll-like statues of wood or ivory, precious rosary beads, and polychrome wood carvings of heads and limbs of saints stuffed in a wooden chest.

It also has fine collection of silver chalices, patens, cruets used during service.