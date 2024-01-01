Museum of the Holy House of Mercy

In the heart of Largo do Senado is Macau's oldest charitable institution (c 1569). The house once sheltered orphans and prostitutes in the 17th- and 18th-centuries. Today it's a museum with an eclectic collection that includes religious sculptures, ancient porcelain, and the skull of its founder and Macau’s first bishop, Dom Belchior Carneiro.
