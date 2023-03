Located in the Leal Senado, Macau's oldest and most lavish library is a beautiful adaptation of the 18th-century library in the Convento de Mafra outside Lisbon. Though much smaller, with only two rooms, it features a baroque style with scrolling on the ceiling, and dark wood bookcases surmounted by cartouches. The library's 19,000-book collection includes antique publications in Portuguese, French and English. Photos are not allowed inside the library.