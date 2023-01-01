Kun Iam Statue & Ecumenical Centre

An unconventional but utterly ethereal statue of Guan Yin, the Goddess of Mercy, designed by Portuguese architect and sculptor Cristina Rocha Leiria. The 20m-tall bronze figure, emerging from a 7m-high lotus on a causeway in the outer harbour, is probably one of very few seaside Goddess of Mercy statues that is not facing the sea. The lotus shelters a compact ecumenical centre, which comprises a small library, a display of religious objects and a gallery detailing the design and construction of the statue.